MANSFIELD — When Danielle Kelley declared she wanted to open a new wing of Cypress High School within two years of its opening, she was advised to slow down.
She didn’t listen.
Cypress High School celebrated its new career tech wing on Oct. 19 with a gathering of staff, students and community members.
Clint Knight, director of workforce development for the Richland Area Chamber, said the school’s career tech wing addresses some of the region’s top employment needs.
“We appreciate the work that's being done to make sure that these young people are connected with the skills and connected specifically with the employers here in Richland County,” he said.
“Keeping them here, keeping them working here and keeping them part of our community is important.”
Cypress opened in August 2020 inside the former Jerry's Home Furnishings building at 1160 West Fourth Street. Its parent company, Akron-based Oakmont Education, operates 12 charter schools throughout the state of Ohio.
The school's new wing will offer juniors and seniors the chance to earn industry recognized credentials in construction, manufacturing, healthcare, business and nail technology.
Crystal Davis Weese, career and workforce development coordinator for the North End Community Improvement Collaborative, knows the value a career technical education can have.
After graduating from Madison Comprehensive High School with her cosmetology license, she went on to become a salon owner and manage a beauty school in Columbus.
“It offered me meaningful education. It offered me a career,” she said.
Davis Weese said Cypress has created a culture of opportunity for students by starting its career tech program and building relationships with employers in the area.
“This new partnership creates amazing opportunities for Cypress current students and our future workforce,” she said.
Sophomore Kylee Dean is looking forward to starting the nail tech program next year.
Dean transferred to Cypress two years ago after touring with a friend who attended there.
“Other schools, it's hard for me because I have social anxiety, and I don't really like a lot of people around me,” Dean said. “The teachers here are amazing.”
Deanna Hill, who is also a sophomore, is still deciding between the nail tech and business programs.
She said she enjoys attending Cypress because of the supportive environment.
“I definitely like that the classrooms are smaller and that it really does kind of feel like a family here,” she said. “Everyone's super nice, super welcoming and the teachers are way better than any teachers I've ever had before.
“There’s no drama. Everyone is super welcoming and they just accept you for you.”
Both students said their grades have improved since coming to Cypress. Students at Cypress spend four hours in class each day and work at their own pace. Some do their work on a computer, others on paper.
Cypress is free to attend and open to high school students ages 15 to 21. The school's mission is to provide holistic support and individualized education to students who haven’t thrived in a traditional school setting.
“I’ve worked with grandmas and make sure they have what they need to have custody. I have a few pregnant moms,” said Sylvia Babajide, who works as the school's family advocate.
“I work with students to ensure that they know about resources in the community.”
Kelley said the goal of educators at Cypress is not just to educate students, but to love them and prepare them life after high school.
“They just need someone to believe in them,” Kelley said. “We tell the kids all the time, we are your biggest cheerleaders.”
Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com
