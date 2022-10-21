ribbon cutting

Danielle Kelley, director of Cyprus High School, and Jodie Perry of the Richland Area Chamber cut the ribbon in celebration of the school's new career tech wing.

MANSFIELD — When Danielle Kelley declared she wanted to open a new wing of Cypress High School within two years of its opening, she was advised to slow down.

She didn’t listen.

GALLERY: Career tech wing ribbon cutting at Cypress High School

1 of 12

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com