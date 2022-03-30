MANSFIELD -- Superintendent Cy Smith was honored Wednesday for 30 years of employment at Mansfield Christian School.
The school board and administrators surprised Smith with an afternoon assembly.
Smith said he suspected something was up when his secretary blocked off the afternoon in his schedule without offering specifics. But a video tribute with messages from students, staff, colleagues and family took him completely by surprise.
"I was shocked at all the people who participated and all their kind words," he said. "I couldn't be more thankful for this position over the years and God's hand on my life."
Smith, a 1987 graduate of Mansfield Christian, joined the staff as a high school history teacher. He worked as assistant high school principal and then high school principal for 12 years before being promoted to superintendent in 2008.
Smith said his goal throughout his tenure has been to be the best wherever God had him.
"I don't know if I ever thought I would get to this point," he said. "I never set my eye on 30 years. I just thought 'Let's just see where the Lord takes me and take it one day at a time.'"
Three decades later, that's still his philosophy.
"I'm really committed to making it better every year," he said.
Smith said the most challenging part of the job is keeping up with the rapid change of pace.
"You always have to be on your toes and you can never coast," he said. "That's may be what I like about education -- there's never two days that are alike."
Smith said he's proudest of the work he's done whenever alumni return to work or enroll their own children.
Right now, the administrator is working to prepare Mansfield Christian for a continued season of growth.
"Enrollment is booming. We're up 30 percent in the last two years," he said. "We're trying to position ourselves to really meet all these needs that are coming our way."
Administrative assistant Sarah Wilson said Smith puts a lot of work and prayer into creating a good environment for the staff. She also commended his vision and passion for Christian education.
"He's pretty much relentless in his pursuit of excellence," she said.
Troy McIntosh, executive director of the Ohio Christian Education Network, compared Smith's leadership to that of Nehemiah. The Israelite governor led his people in rebuilding the fallen walls of Jerusalem.
"Nehemiah was so committed to the call that he had, the way he rallied his people was to remind them of this phrase -- remember the Lord who is great," McIntosh said.
McIntosh also recognized Smith's wife Joy, a fellow alumna and elementary school teacher at Mansfield Christian.
"You're appreciated as well," he told her. "There are things that nobody knows that goes into being the wife of a head of school. Your role in the work that's been done is just as significant."