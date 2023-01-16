IMG_8986.JPG

Eighth grader Maycee Tacket assembles a series of gears during her automation and robotics class at Crestview Middle School.

OLIVESBURG — There aren’t many tests in Brock Hay’s middle school STEM courses.

Instead, students in science, technology, engineering and math classes prove they understand and can apply concepts by completing projects.

IMG_8989.JPG

Brock Hays checks in on students during a robotics and automation group project.
IMG_8981.JPG

Students work on a chain crank in a robotics and automation STEM class at Crestview Middle School.
STEM notebook

Students hone their mathematics and annotation skills by sketching designs in a notebook.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com