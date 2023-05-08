CRESTLINE -- Leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will provide meals and snacks to 335 elementary students and $15 vouchers to Checkers Pizza to 285 middle school and high school students as part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) program.
The charitable foundation has helped feed more than 25,000 hungry students throughout Ohio and has raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.
Statewide union leaders and officers and members from OAPSE 416, which represents workers at Crestline, will make the delivery at 1:30 p.m. May 17, at the school cafeteria, 435 Oldfield Road. The local union represents custodians, secretaries, cooks, bus drivers, bus mechanics, educational aides and library aides in Crestline schools.
A 29-year employee of the district, Bev Payne is a secretary in the district and a statewide leader in her union, OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4.
"OAPSE started our foundation because we see children every day - in Crestline and in schools across Ohio - who just don't have enough to eat. Our members know that kids can't be at their best when they are hungry," Payne said.
"So, we started our foundation to raise money and provide food for some of the neediest children in our state. As parents and grandparents, OAPSE members know every family can use a little help, and we wanted to make a meaningful contribution."
Volunteers from the OAPSE Local 416 will stuff the bags with breakfast, lunch and snack foods for each elementary student. OAPSE has worked closely with Champion Foodservice on all its OMAD projects. Champion Foodservice gives OMAD a great price on the food and allows OAPSE locals to feed students every year.
"The district is grateful that OAPSE chose to partner with us to give every student meals or $15 toward food at Checkers," said Matt Henderson, Superintendent of the Crestline Exempted Village School District.
"This work truly makes a difference for our families and helps ensure students have the resources they need to be successful in school."
Past projects of the 501(c)(3) organization include establishing a permanent food bank at Fairland Local Schools in southern Ohio; providing take-home meals and tote bags to 2,000 students at select elementary schools in Columbus City Schools; 1,500 students in East Cleveland City Schools; 1,800 students in Lima City Schools; 2,000 students in Zanesville City Schools; 1,500 elementary students in Canton City Schools; 1,000 students in Manchester City Schools in Adams County; 1,700 students at Fremont City Schools; and 2,700 elementary students at Dayton Public Schools.
OAPSE is the union for workers in all nine school districts.
"We are proud to serve children and families as members of OAPSE. And it means a lot to us to give back to our communities," said Sandy Wheeler, state secretary of the union for 34,000 members in Ohio and president of the non-profit OMAD.
Also set to be at Crestline to distribute totes are OAPSE Executive Director Joe Rugola; State President Lois Carson; State Vice President Mike Lang; Superintendent Henderson; and local and district union leaders.
OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4 is the most powerful voice for the hard-working women and men who serve Ohio's school children, community and technical college students, those in early childhood education programs, children and adults with special needs and those who take advantage of our public libraries and other community services.