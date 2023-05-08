Crestline High School building
Crestline High School is located at 435 Oldfield Road.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

CRESTLINE -- Leaders from the Ohio Association of Public School Employees (OAPSE/AFSCME Local 4) will provide meals and snacks to 335 elementary students and $15 vouchers to Checkers Pizza to 285 middle school and high school students as part of the union's OAPSE Making a Difference (OMAD) program.

The charitable foundation has helped feed more than 25,000 hungry students throughout Ohio and has raised more than $175,000 since its start in 2014.

