common grounds

Students in Madison's culinary arts career tech program pose for a photo during the ground opening of Common Grounds, a coffee shop located inside the high school.

MADISON TOWNSHIP — Students at Madison Comprehensive High School now have their own campus coffee shop.

Common Grounds is located inside the Ramble Inn, just off the high school cafeteria. The cafe is run by students in the high school's culinary arts career tech program.

Emily Brandt

Emily Brandt, a student at Madison High School, designed the logo for the culinary arts program's new on campus coffee shop.

