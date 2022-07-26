Jerzy Drozd mug

Jerzy Drozd is a member of the Ohio Arts Council’s Teaching Artist Roster and has over a decade of experience in classroom management and arts/curricula integration.

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host a one-day professional development workshop on arts integration for middle grades educators (most beneficial for those teaching students in grades 3-9), and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 venue.

The workshop is an in-person session and will be led by teaching artist and cartoonist Jerzy Drozd. The registration fee of $125 for the workshop has been covered for all participants through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council and Charles P. Hahn, CFP, and the Key Bank Foundation.

