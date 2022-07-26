MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host a one-day professional development workshop on arts integration for middle grades educators (most beneficial for those teaching students in grades 3-9), and administrators on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, at the Renaissance’s Theatre 166 venue.
The workshop is an in-person session and will be led by teaching artist and cartoonist Jerzy Drozd. The registration fee of $125 for the workshop has been covered for all participants through the generous support of the Ohio Arts Council and Charles P. Hahn, CFP, and the Key Bank Foundation.
Teaching Artist and cartoonist Jerzy Drozd will lead teachers in two interactive sessions which appeal to a variety of learning modalities; and can reinforce one another but can also be taken as stand-alone sessions.
Session 1 - Comics: A Pathway to Learning - Curricula through Minicomics focuses on diminishing the risk some students feel regarding drawing, including an activity designed to boost confidence in the medium through making their own publishable minicomic.
Session 2 - Comics: A Pathway to Learning - Writing from Life with Images explores writing from life and visual storytelling techniques through experimentation and sketching.
Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.
Contact hour verification for CEUs is available for participants. For more information, call 419-522-2726 ext. 212 or email dauphne@mansfieldtickets.com.
Jerzy Drozd is a member of the Ohio Arts Council’s Teaching Artist Roster and has over a decade of experience in classroom management and arts/curricula integration.
In addition to his professional development workshops, he leads cartooning workshops for children, teens, and teachers who want to bring comics to their classroom. Jerzy wrote and drew Science Comics: Rockets with his wife, Anne Drozd, and is one of the artists of The Warren Commission Report.
Jerzy began his work as a teaching artist in 2007 when he served as the lead teaching artist for the ArtServe Michigan’s Literacy Arts Comic Book Project, in which he visited 10 Detroit public schools to teach students how to make comic books. He has since led workshops and classes throughout Michigan and and across North America, as well as at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The Renaissance Theatre is a performing arts theater located at 138 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, Ohio.
Looking for things to do in Mansfield? Visit Renaissance Theatre’s website at rentickets.org to check out other great events or contact renaissance@mansfieldtickets.com for events, tours, arts, culture and more. For behind-the-scenes videos and more visit the Renaissance Theatre’s YouTube Channel.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.