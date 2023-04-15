The Grand Challenge Race takes place on May 2 at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington.
The 5th annual Grand Challenge Race features North Central State College and partnering school’s engineering technology students driving the electric vehicles they built as their capstone projects.
They race the vehicles around the famed Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, 7721 Steam Corners Road near Lexington on Tuesday, May 2. The public is welcome to attend and admission is free.
Race Day Schedule:
Electronic Vehicle Races: 9 to 10 a.m.
Autonomous Vehicle Races: 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Experimental Vehicle Races: Noon to 1 p.m.
Awards Ceremony: 1:30 to 2 p.m.
Each team has been building an electric vehicle throughout the year.
They began by researching and designing the types of vehicles they might want to build, including frame, steering, braking, gearing, power, and drive options – and the optimal combination to provide the best overall performance and energy efficiency.
The students will spend the day displaying and racing their design of electric, autonomous, and experimental vehicles.
Partnering schools include Mansfield St. Peter's High School, Pioneer Career & Technology Center, Mount Vernon High School, and Edison State Community College School.