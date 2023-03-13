Stillion and Staley lead photo

Braxton Stillion and Dawson Staley of Clear Fork pose for a photo with University of Northwestern Ohio admissions counselor Brock Atkins. Stillion and Staley won the Ohio FFA Association’s Agricultural Power Diagnostics competition, held March 3 at the University of Northwestern Ohio. 

BELLVILLE — Some kids dream of scoring a game-winning touchdown or landing the lead role in the school musical. 

Dawson Staley had his sights set elsewhere.

GALLERY: Stillion and Staley earn $10k scholarships

1 of 7

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com