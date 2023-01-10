MANSFIELD – Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center is welcoming the Clear Fork Valley School District as a client district.
Clear Fork Valley Schools Board of Education approved the move to Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at their Dec. 15, 2022, regular Board meeting.
The Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors voted unanimously to accept their petition of membership at their regular meeting on Dec. 21, 2022. Clear Fork Valley Schools membership will commence on July 1, 2023.
“On behalf of the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors and Directors, we would like to welcome Clear Fork Valley School District and we look forward to supporting their students and staff," said MOESC Superintendent Kevin Kimmel. "Mid-Ohio ESC had previously served Clear Fork as a client district, and we welcome the opportunity to grow our partnership and to support the positive direction of the district.”
Clear Fork Valley Schools supt. Janice Wyckoff stated, “We are excited about our new partnership with Mid Ohio Educational Service Center. It will offer new opportunities for our students and staff."
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 10 school districts and over 17,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.