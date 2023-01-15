kucerik 4

Students from Kourtney Kucirek's Advanced Sewing class pose with donated items and handmade hats, scarves and dog treats.

BELLVILLE — In Kourtney Kucirek’s classroom, preparing for adulthood means learning how to give back.

Students in Kucirek’s Advanced Sewing class delivered homemade scarves and hats for Wayfinders residents Wednesday. The students also visited the Humane Society of Richland County to drop off dog and cat toys they made in class.

