Madison 2021 graduation cap toss.JPG (copy)
Buy Now

Madison Comprehensive High School's Class of 2021 celebrates commencement. (Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam.

Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.

GALLERY: Upward Bound Wooster program

Students in the Upward Bound Wooster program have visited the nation's capital and the Columbus Zoo, gone on college visits and even learned about horticulture.

1 of 8
Jacob Gillam

Jacob Gillam, a 2007 Clear Fork grad, will be spearheading the program in Richland County.

Tags

Staff reporter focused on education and features. Clear Fork alumna. Always looking for a chance to practice my Spanish. You can reach me at katie@richlandsource.com

Did You Know?

The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that 17.8 percent of Richland County residents age 25 or older hold a bachelor's degree or higher. An estimated 19 percent of Richland County children live in poverty.