MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam.
Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.
Students in the Upward Bound Wooster program have visited the nation's capital and the Columbus Zoo, gone on college visits and even learned about horticulture.
“Money was tight, the only reason I went in was because someone was pushing me to go," said Gillam, a 2007 graduate of Clear Fork High School.
Despite the new and unfamiliar territory, Gillam graduated from the Ohio State University Mansfield campus in 2011. He later received his master's degree in rhetoric and composition from Ohio University.
Now, Gillam serves as a director for Upward Bound, a federally-funded program that helps high school students just like him prepare for a successful college experience.
Upward Bound is open to prospective first-generation college students and low-income teens. For the purposes of the program, that means anyone from a household with an income of 150 percent or less of the federal poverty guidelines, or families where neither parent holds a bachelor's degree.
Gillam began working with Upward Bound in 2014, while pursuing his master's degree. Since 2016, he's helped run the program out of Ohio State's Wooster Agricultural Technical Institute.
Gillam said he's longed to bring Upward Bound home since discovering the program.
That dream will become a reality soon. The Ohio State University recently received a five-year, $1.2 million grant to operate Upward Bound programming in Richland County.
Gillam will start hiring staff next month and recruiting students in September.
Up to 60 slots will be available for students at Mansfield Senior, Madison Comprehensive and Clear Fork High School. Gillam will head the program.
Recruitment for staff and students begins Sept. 1.
“There are plenty of smart kids out there with untapped potential, but maybe don’t feel like they can meet the challenges of higher education,” Gillam said.
“They have the interest, imagination and talent but don’t know how to get to college. We give them a roadmap and show them how to use it.”
Upward Bound students receive free tutoring, summer and after-school programming as well as weekend seminars to prepare students for college level academics.
Participants also get practical information on financial aid, college entrance exams and evaluating post-secondary institutions to find the one that best aligns with their career goals.
Students also gain access to cultural events, community service opportunities and college visits.
“Volunteering can help (students) see that they have the ability to adapt and control something in their lives, to make good in the world," Gillam explained.
A self-proclaimed "data wonk," Gilliam regularly researches what careers will be in demand in the future -- and the educational attainment each of them requires.
As an Upward Bound director, he counsels high school students on the opportunities that exist with an associate's or bachelor's degree.
"(There are) a lot of opportunities in your backyard that only require an associate's (degree)," he said.
“What’s beautiful about Upward Bound is I can show kids where we have a desperate need for college and education. If you don’t know what’s out there in the world, you have no idea what you can be shooting for.”
Gillam said his goal is to meet with students weekly during the school year and offer a six-week intensive program during the summer.
Students who join the program are eligible for support throughout their high school and college careers.
“Colleges have a lot of resources if you know how to use them," Gillam said. “My job is to help people that don’t know how to navigate those systems do so strategically.”
Although the program is run through Ohio State, Gillam said the goal is to help students find the best fit for them.
"Upward Bound is not meant to promote The Ohio State University," he said.