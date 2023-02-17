Janice Wyckoff

Supt. Janice Wyckoff listens to a prepared statement by Clear Fork's school board president Lori McKee during a meeting Thursday.

BELLVILLE — The Clear Fork school board voted 5-0 Thursday to re-employ Supt. Janice Wyckoff for one more year, despite widespread criticism of the district’s leader.

Board president Lori McKee said the agreement between Wyckoff and the board will allow the district to transition to a new superintendent while avoiding potentially lengthy and expensive litigation.

lori mckee

Lori McKee, president of the Clear Fork school board, reads a prepared statement during board meeting Thursday. 

Cheryll Harris

Cheryll Harris of the Ohio Federation of Teachers reports the results of a staff survey on behalf of the Clear Fork Valley Education Association during a school board meeting Thursday.

