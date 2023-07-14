school board meeting

The Clear Fork school board voted 3-2 on Thursday to employ Jonathon Burras as Bellville Elementary Principal and special education director.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

BELLVILLE — There was an audible sigh of disappointment Thursday night after the Clear Fork board of education voted to hire one person as both Bellville Elementary principal and district special education director. 

The board voted 3-2 to approve a three-year contract with Jonathon Burras, the current director of special education for Mansfield City Schools. Board members Carl Gonzalez and Koti Epperson voted against the motion. 