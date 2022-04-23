Lindsay Bonilla authored I Love You With All of My Hearts.
Students were given the opportunity to purchase signed copies of her books, "I Love You with All of My Hearts" (featured in The Wall Street Journal) and "Polar Bear Island" (winner of a 2018 Parent's Choice Award).
This exciting event is sponsored by the Mifflin Elementary Read-a-thon. To find out more about Lindsay Bonilla, go to www.lindsaybonilla.com.
Lindsay Bonilla is a professional storyteller and children’s book author from North Canton, Ohio. She lives with her husband, two wild and creative kids (who believe themselves to be a Komodo dragon and lion, respectively), and her dog, Blitzen.
While earning her bachelor’s degree in theatre and religion at Northwestern University, she fell in love with folktales and world travel.
Lindsay has performed interactive theatre, shared stories and taught workshops all over the world. These experiences have made her passionate about building understanding and relationships across cultures while inspiring the imagination.
When she’s not writing or performing, she can be found building Legos with her kids as they brainstorm her next book idea.
