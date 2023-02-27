Richland County spelling bee

The top contenders in the Richland County spelling bee pose for a photo with judges Ginny Corso, Christopher Brown and Beth Owens. Charlie Yoakam took first place, Aire'yanah Jones took second place and Adylynn Copley took third.

 By Katie Ellington Serrao, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD — Charlie Yoakam of Stingel Elementary School took the top prize in this year's Richland County Third Grade Spelling Bee. The winning word was canteen.

Yoakam battled it out for several rounds with Aire'yanah Jones of St. Peter's Elementary School, the second-place winner. Third place went to Adylynn Copley, also a Stingel Elementary School student.

