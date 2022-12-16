MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability.
One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched in 2019, the program ensures that all eligible Ohio resident students on all campuses who qualify for a federal Pell Grant receive enough student financial aid beginning their first semester to cover the full cost of undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees.
A new adjustment to the program allows all students on the regional campuses, including Mansfield, to qualify for the affordability grants immediately beginning in their first semester of enrollment.
“This program expansion is yet another signifier of Ohio State’s investment and support of its regional campus students. College students can be very savvy with their education dollars by utilizing the regional campus network. Mansfield’s tuition is roughly one-third less than Columbus.
"That, combined with the Buckeye Opportunity Grant and the region’s lower cost of living, means a student’s educational dollars will go much further for the same Ohio State degree as Columbus. This is exciting news for students who want to be part of the vast network of Buckeye Nation,” stated Eric Anderman, interim dean and director for the Mansfield campus.
The university is reminding current and incoming students to take advantage of this and other financial aid programs. One of the first steps is to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) on time.
“Tuition and mandatory fees are covered at any Ohio State campus for Pell grant recipients who submit their FAFSA by Feb 1. We want to remind our Ohio residents that they have a guaranteed pathway to an Ohio State education through our network of campuses, including Columbus, Lima, Mansfield, Marion, Newark and ATI/Wooster,” said James Orr, vice provost for strategic enrollment management.
During the 2021-2022 academic year, 9,400 students across all the university’s campuses, including Ohio State ATI, were a part of the Buckeye Opportunity Program. At Mansfield, 116 students were part of the program.
For students whose aid falls short, Ohio State’s Buckeye Affordability Grant bridges any gaps and fulfills the spirit of the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Students eligible for the Buckeye Opportunity Program must:
Be Ohio residents.
Be enrolled full-time on one of Ohio State’s campuses or at Ohio State ATI at CFAES Wooster.
Be in good academic standing.
File the FAFSA by the Feb. 1 priority date each year.
Be eligible for the Federal Pell Grant.
Students do not need to apply for the Buckeye Opportunity Program – eligibility is determined based on the FAFSA.