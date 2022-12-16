OSU Mansfield campus building scene

The Ohio State University Mansfield campus

MANSFIELD -- As new Buckeyes are starting to receive their acceptance letters, The Ohio State University is reminding the incoming class of 2027 to take advantage of the university’s commitment to access and affordability.

One of the signature affordability programs at Ohio State is the Buckeye Opportunity Program. Launched in 2019, the program ensures that all eligible Ohio resident students on all campuses who qualify for a federal Pell Grant receive enough student financial aid beginning their first semester to cover the full cost of undergraduate tuition and mandatory fees.

