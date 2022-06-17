MANSFIELD — During the June 15th meeting of the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center’s Board of Governors, Director of Student Services Jennifer Crum introduced the board to the participants in the Mid-Ohio School Psychology Development Program and the Speech Language Pathology Development Program.
Crum said in the area Mid-Ohio serves the demand for services for students has been increasing, while at the same time less graduate students are enrolling in these programs, so the need to create an easier route to a career was needed.
“We created this program to encourage interested graduate students to pursue a career in school psychology or speech language pathology with Mid-Ohio ESC," she said.
Successful applicants have their tuition paid for the duration of the program. In exchange for the applicant’s tuition being paid for during graduate school, they agree to work for Mid-Ohio ESC for five years once they become fully licensed.
During the meeting, Crum introduced the following participants in both programs. In the School Psychology Program enrolled with the University of Toledo are Jillian Earnest, Wendy Harvey, and Lisa Jackson. Mindy Wymer is another School Psychology Program participant enrolled with the University of Findlay. The final School Psychology Program participant, Megan McCarty, is enrolled with John Carroll University. The Speech Language Therapy Program participants were also announced: Madeline Collins, who is enrolled with Akron University, and Meghan Hadley, enrolled with The Ohio State University.
Mid-Ohio ESC Superintendent Kevin D. Kimmel said one of the goals that was established three years ago when he came to Mid-Ohio was to address the need to fill and retain hard-to-fill positions.
“School Psychologist and Speech Language Therapist are positions that are very difficult to find quality applicants. I would like to commend Director Crum for her hard work and dedication in establishing this continual pipeline of candidates that will serve our Mid-Ohio ESC districts for years to come," he said.
"I would also like to thank the Mid-Ohio ESC Board of Governors for their support and investment that will result in providing quality candidates for our client and member districts.”
Following the introduction to the board and after regular business was concluded, the cohort candidates were presented with a welcome luncheon and informational meeting.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services, including professional development, to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.