Ashland University building

Ashland University is located in Ashland, Ohio.

ASHLAND -- Ashland University has been awarded $630,000 through the Choose Ohio First (COF) program, as announced by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) on Monday. COF is an initiative to develop and strengthen the state’s workforce in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

This marks the fourth round of grants for the COF program under the Gov. Mike DeWine-Lt. Gov. Jon Husted administration and creates new scholarship opportunities at 45 colleges and universities across Ohio. The $630,000 for Ashland is its second-largest award, ranks above the state average award this year and raises its total allocation through COF to about $1.85 million.

