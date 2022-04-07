MANSFIELD — Artapolooza 2022 took place on April 2-6 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.
Fifteen local school districts participated in this year’s event to include: Abraxas School, Crestline St. Joseph, Crestview Local Schools, Discovery School, Galion City Schools, GOAL Digital Academy, Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mansfield Christian, Mansfield City Schools, Mt. Gilead Local Schools, Northmor Local Schools, and Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools.
Ashley Dyer from Galion High School took Best of Show with her butterfly painting.
“The judges were impressed and overwhelmed with the use of color and texture in this piece," said Jennifer Pennell, Gifted Education Consultant, and coordinator of this event.
Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools earned recognition for Best Display for the second year in a row.
Also rounding out the top awards for the High School division were Zoe Endicott, Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools- 1st place; Samantha Feldhake, Crestview Local Schools- 2nd place; and a tie for 3rd place, Emily Brandt, Madison Local Schools, and Zoe Montague from Northmor Local Schools.
Middle School awards include Bailey Miller, Highland Local Schools- 1st Place and Gabriella Cuevas, Mt. Gilead Local Schools- 2nd place.
Outstanding Artist certificates were awarded to eleven students from Abraxas School.
“The judges felt that there was such an overwhelming number of outstanding pieces of art that they wanted to make sure that these students were recognized,” said Pennell.
An award that had been given in the past was revived for this year, The Rising Star Award. This award was given to Kadence Hetsler, from Crestview Local Schools, recognizing a student whose portfolio shows exceptional talent and promise of a possible future career in art. The award consists of a selection of art supplies to encourage her to keep pursuing her dreams.
In addition to these awards, 33 Budding Artist Award certificates were given out to elementary students showing great potential as young artists. Thirty-four Honorable Mention medals were given out as well. For a complete list of award recipients, go to Mid-Ohio ESC’s website at www.moesc.net.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 11 school districts and over 18,000 students in Crawford, Morrow and Richland Counties. Client districts receive services from curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists and physical therapists.