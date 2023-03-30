MANSFIELD — Artapolooza 2023 took place on March 24-29 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.
Eighteen local school districts participated in this year’s event, including Abraxas School, Ashland County Community Academy, Clearfork Local Schools, Crestline Exempted Village Schools, Crestline St. Joseph, Crestview Local Schools, Discovery School, Foundation Academy, Galion City Schools, GOAL Digital Academy, Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mansfield City Schools, Mt. Gilead Local Schools, Northmor Local Schools, and Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools.
Samantha Feldhake from Crestview High School took Best of Show with her self-portrait. “Sammy is a gifted artist who definitely has an impressive portfolio of work,” stated Jennifer Pennell, Gifted Education Consultant and coordinator of this event.
Mansfield Senior High School earned recognition for Best Display.
Also rounding out the top awards for the High School division were Alayna Longstreth, Goal Digital Academy- 1st place; Morgan Ladd, Madison Local Schools- 2nd place; and Cameron Johnson, Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools- 3rd place.
Middle School awards include Reagan Maibach, Highland Local Schools- 1st Place, Reyna Barton, Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools- 2nd place, and Miley Coombs, Mansfield Tiger Digital Academy – 3rd place.
An award that had been given in the past was revived again for this year, The Rising Star Award. This award was given to E. Daley from Lucas Local Schools, recognizing a student whose work shows exceptional talent and promise of a possible future career in art. The award consists of a selection of art supplies to encourage them to keep pursuing their dreams.
In addition to these awards, forty-three Budding Artist Award certificates were given out to elementary students showing great potential as young artists, twenty-three Outstanding Artist Award certificates, and thirty-one Honorable Mention medals were given out as well.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center sponsors several student events for the region throughout the year to support our local families and community. Congratulations to the students and their schools for their partnership in supporting youth excellence in academic and arts education. For a complete list of award recipients, go to Mid-Ohio ESC’s website at www.moesc.net.
Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center provides specialized academic and support services to 13 school districts and over 20,000 students in Crawford, Morrow, and Richland Counties. Client Districts receive services from the curriculum, gifted and special education consultants, speech pathologists, psychologists, special education teachers, occupational therapists, and physical therapists.