Artapolooza awards
Submitted Photo

MANSFIELD — Artapolooza 2023 took place on March 24-29 at Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.

Eighteen local school districts participated in this year’s event, including Abraxas School, Ashland County Community Academy, Clearfork Local Schools, Crestline Exempted Village Schools, Crestline St. Joseph, Crestview Local Schools, Discovery School, Foundation Academy, Galion City Schools, GOAL Digital Academy, Highland Local Schools, Lexington Local Schools, Lucas Local Schools, Madison Local Schools, Mansfield City Schools, Mt. Gilead Local Schools, Northmor Local Schools, and Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools.

Tags