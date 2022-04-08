ONTARIO -- After a three-year hiatus, the annual Art Show at Stingel Elementary School has returned.
The hallways at Stingel are filled with close to 1,500 artworks created by Kindergarten through 5th grade students during the 2021-2022 school year.
An Art Open House will be held on Thursday, April 21 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. so students may invite family and friends to come view the display and celebrate their creativity.
Throughout this school year, students have studied color theory, practiced drawing strategies, and experimented with the Elements and Principles of Design to compose interesting compositions filled with color, creative decision making, and imaginative ideas.
Inspiration for these artworks have come from a variety of areas including famous artists like the Ukrainian artist Sonia Delaunay, well known floral and landscape artist Georgia O'Keeffe, and the vibrant Pop artists of the 1950’s and 60’s.
Other inspirations include nature studies, self-portraiture, architecture, and design. Mrs. Mary Roby, the Elementary Art teacher has enjoyed teaching at Stingel for 18 years.
You are welcome to attend the art show, or please use this email to share information with the community about the upcoming event.
