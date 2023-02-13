jake2.jpeg

Jake Leonhardt works with a manufacturing robot at Hess Industries Jan. 24. Leonhardt earned a journeyman's certificate in tool and die in 2019 as part of an apprenticeship.

MANSFIELD -- Kam Vanderpool knew he had a good opportunity to learn career skills as a 17-year-old student at Pioneer Career and Technology Center.

“At our orientation night, I signed up for precision machining and ended up loving it,” he said. “Even coming from a hands-on background, there was a lot of stuff I didn’t know how to do walking in the door, but other people here knew what they were doing and showed me.”

kam.jpeg

Kam Vanderpool
colt.jpeg

Colt Landis
jake.jpeg

Jake Leonhardt

