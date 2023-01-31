MANSFIELD – The North Central State College (NCSC) Foundation will be accepting online scholarship applications beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday March 1.
Students are invited to complete one online application to be considered for all NCSC Foundation scholarships. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their awards in April 2023. The online application is available using this link, beginning Feb 1, to start the application process. https://northcentralstatecollege.wufoo.com/forms/x1wia5c107z5tz9/.
Chris Copper, Vice President of the NC State College Foundation is grateful to the donors who make these scholarship awards possible.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, gaining an education has never been easier, or more affordable. We provide scholarships to students of all ages, in every area of study NC State offers," Copper said. "Scholarships are awarded to students right out of high school, and for working adults who want to gain new skills and degrees to advance their careers.
"We even offer awards that directly support the hiring needs of area employers.”
This past year the NCSC Foundation provided over $300,000 in scholarships to deserving candidates. Scholarships help offset the cost of college for hundreds of area students working to meet their education and career goals. The deadline for completion is March 1, 2023. Students are asked to submit a FAFSA before completing their scholarship application.