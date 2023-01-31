North Central State college Mansfield campus building

The North Central State College Mansfield campus is located at 2441 Kenwood Circle.

MANSFIELD – The North Central State College (NCSC) Foundation will be accepting online scholarship applications beginning Wednesday, Feb. 1 through Wednesday March 1.

Students are invited to complete one online application to be considered for all NCSC Foundation scholarships. Scholarship recipients will be notified of their awards in April 2023. The online application is available using this link, beginning Feb 1, to start the application process. https://northcentralstatecollege.wufoo.com/forms/x1wia5c107z5tz9/.

