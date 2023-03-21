The Madison varsity team won the March 10 academic challenge. The Madison team was coached by J. Dillon and composed of Aiden Mooneyham, Sky Holbrook, Sam Myers, Jacob Ford, Nate Osborne (kneeling in front), and Tyler Batcheller.
MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center recently hosted the Winter Academic Challenge League and Tournaments for the past few weeks.
Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics, including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.
"The level of competition was high for these tournaments, which was matched by the excitement in the building," said Leanna Ferreira, Mid-Ohio ESC's coordinator for Academic Challenge. "Students eagerly reviewed the score sheet as they went to their next round, celebrating their accomplishments and pushing each other to greater success.
"They were a joy to watch and support!"
The 7th-8th grade runner-up was Colonel Crawford, coached by J. Briggs, with team members Owen Bland, Jaylee Kragh, Lexi Rankin, Dalton Rankin, and Seamus Comerford.
Ashland JV was the overall winner coached by F. Mauriocourt, with their team composed of Jacob Slade, Jaden Backensto, Logan Frazer, Scarlet Wilhelm, Micah Mauriocourt, Hayden Hitchcock, Jordyn Backensto, Maddie Little, Lily Macnamare, and Erica Cao.
The Mount Vernon junior varsity team was runner-up at the March 10 academic challenge. The squad was coached by R. Fetters. Their team comprised Jason Robbins, Matthew MacDonald, Christopher Hawthorne, Tucker Tooley, and Sarah Hammond.
The overall runner-up was Loudonville Varsity coached by P. Snyder included team members Aaron Stephenson, Blake Robinson, David Knoble, Chris Paterson, Allison Cawrse, and Madeline Ajtaji.
Crestview won the 7th-8th grade title. The squad was coached by L. Carman with their team composed of Carter Blum, Hudson Stacy, Zoe Kuhn, Drew Ramsey, and Titus Kelley.
Lexington A won the 6th grade match with their team coached by Dr. Berry and composed of Noah T., Dominic G, Sirar G., and Jesse S.
The 6th grade runner-up was Mansfield Spanish Immersion A, coached by A. Sancheznavarro with members Liam McCumiskey, Jersie Palmer, Zoe Axiopoulos, Juliana Pacheco, and Aubri Crider.
Lexington Eastern A won the 5th grade title with their team coached by Dr. Berry and composed of Carter G, Aaron H, David S, and Coulter S.
The 5th grade runner-up was Wooster C, coached by K. Miller, with members Sloane Hoffee, Caspar Halene, Nevan Starlin, Nate Bennett, Dakota Patterson, and Kiiley Troyer.
The 4th grade runner-up was Lexington Central, coached by C. Balliett with members Monte C, Ben M, Archer T., and Emily S.
Wooster Melrose won the 4th grade match with their team coached by S. Parker, composed of Jackson Holmes, Gwen Vizzo, Kanishka Gunikuntla, Kailana James, and Madyson Michaelis.
The 4th and 5th-grade and High School Academic Challenge teams concluded their season with the March tournament. The 6th- to 8th-grade academic challenge teams participated in their second tournament, with one remaining tournament in May.
On March 16, 26 4th-grade teams from Colonel Crawford A, Colonel Crawford B, Crestview A, Crestview B, Crestview C, Lexington Central, Lexington Eastern A, Lexington Eastern B, Mansfield Spanish Immersion A, Mansfield Spanish Immersion B, Mansfield Spanish Immersion C, Mansfield A, Mansfield B, Mansfield St. Peter's, Northmor A, Northmor B, Ontario A, Ontario B, Plymouth-Shiloh, Shelby A, Shelby B, Shelby Sacred Heart, Wooster Cornerstone, Wooster Kean, Wooster Melrose, Wooster Parkview competed in their Academic Challenge meet.
Wooster Melrose won the match with their its coached by S. Parker, composed of Jackson Holmes, Gwen Vizzo, Kanishka Gunikuntla, Kailana James, and Madyson Michaelis. The runner-up was Lexington Central, coached by C. Balliett with members Monte C, Ben M, Archer T., and Emily S.
On March 15, 24 5th grade teams from Colonel Crawford A, Colonel Crawford B, Crestview A, Crestview B, Crestview C, Lexington A, Lexington B, Mansfield Spanish Immersion B, Mansfield, Mansfield Spanish Immersion A, Mansfield St. Peter's A, Mansfield St. Peter's B, Northmor A, Northmor B, Ontario, Plymouth-Shiloh, Shelby A, Shelby B, Shelby Sacred Heart, Wooster A, Wooster B, Wooster C, Wooster D, Wooster St. Mary's competed in their Academic Challenge meet.
Lexington Eastern A won the match with its team coached by Dr. Berry and composed of Carter G, Aaron H, David S, and Coulter S. The runner-up was Wooster C, coached by K. Miller, with members Sloane Hoffee, Caspar Halene, Nevan Starlin, Nate Bennett, Dakota Patterson, and Kiiley Troyer.
On March 8, 24 6th grade teams from Colonel Crawford, Crestview, Lexington, Mansfield Middle School, Mansfield Spanish Immersion, Northmor, Ontario, Plymouth-Shiloh, Sacred Heart, St. Mary Mansfield, St. Mary Wooster, Shelby, and Wooster City competed in their Academic Challenge meet.
Lexington A won the match with their team coached by Dr. Berry and composed of Noah T., Dominic G, Sirar G., and Jesse S. The runner-up was Mansfield Spanish Immersion A, coached by A. Sancheznavarro with members Liam McCumiskey, Jersie Palmer, Zoe Axiopoulos, Juliana Pacheco, and Aubri Crider.
On March 9, 38 7th- and 8th-grade teams from Ashland, Colonel Crawford, Crestview, Galion, Lexington, Madison, Mansfield City Middle School, Mansfield St. Mary's, Mansfield St. Peter's, Mansfield Spanish Immersion, Mount Gilead, Northmor, Northwestern, Ontario, Plymouth-Shiloh, Sacred Heart, Shelby Sacred Heart, Tiffin, and Wooster competed in their Academic Challenge meet.
Crestview won the match coached by L. Carman with their team composed of Carter Blum, Hudson Stacy, Zoe Kuhn, Drew Ramsey, and Titus Kelley. The runner-up was Colonel Crawford, coached by J. Briggs, with members Owen Bland, Jaylee Kragh, Lexi Rankin, Dalton Rankin, and Seamus Comerford.
Varsity league competition expands over a three-week period and has a cumulative champion for two different brackets, while the JV league competition has one cumulative champion. Lexington and Mansfield Christian won their respective Varsity league brackets while Ashland won the JV bracket.
On March 10, two varsity brackets played tournament style, and just a handful of teams played in a champion bracket having already secured a bid to the state Ohio Academic Competition. Coach G. Murray led the Shelby city team of Sam Alonzo, Alexis McClain, Cole Jenkins, and Case Mongold to victory by just ONE POINT in the championship bracket, having played all the teams.
Varsity champion bracket teams: Lexington, Mansfield Christian A, Mansfield Christian B, Mount Vernon, Shelby Sacred Heart, and Tiffin.
The 14 Varsity teams that played in the other two varsity brackets played a "typical" tournament, and the winners from the two brackets played for the outright title. These two teams were very well matched, and Madison won by only ONE POINT over Loudonville. It was a very close and exciting match! Both teams that played in the final earned a bid to the state Ohio Academic Competition.
Varsity bracket A teams: Ashland, Clear Fork, Crestview, Loudonville, Mansfield, Mansfield St. Peter's, Mapleton, and Northmor.
Varsity bracket B teams: Highland, Hillsdale, Madison, Mt. Gilead, Ontario, and Plymouth-Shiloh.
The Madison team was coached by J. Dillon and composed of Aiden Mooneyham, Sky Holbrook, Sam Myers, Jacob Ford, Nate Osborne, and Tyler Batcheller. The overall runner-up was Loudonville Varsity coached by P. Snyder included team members Aaron Stephenson, Blake Robinson, David Knoble, Chris Paterson, Allison Cawrse, and Madeline Ajtaji.
Also, on March 10, the JV Final results were between Ashland and Mount Vernon having won their respective brackets. Ashland JV was the overall winner coached by F. Mauriocourt, with their team composed of Jacob Slade, Jaden Backensto, Logan Frazer, Scarlet Wilhelm, Micah Mauriocourt, Hayden Hitchcock, Jordyn Backensto, Maddie Little, Lily Macnamare, and Erica Cao. Mt. Vernon was the overall runner-up, coached by R. Fetters. Their team comprised Jason Robbins, Matthew MacDonald, Christopher Hawthorne, Tucker Tooley, and Sarah Hammond.
JV bracket A teams: Hillsdale, Lexington, Loudonville, Mansfield Christian, Mapleton, Mt. Vernon, Northmor, and Tiffin.
JV bracket B teams: Ashland, Crestview, Highland, Madison, Ontario, and Mansfield St. Peter's.
