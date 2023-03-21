Madison V, March 10 winner.jpg

The Madison varsity team won the March 10 academic challenge. The Madison team was coached by J. Dillon and composed of Aiden Mooneyham, Sky Holbrook, Sam Myers, Jacob Ford, Nate Osborne (kneeling in front), and Tyler Batcheller.

MANSFIELD – The Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center recently hosted the Winter Academic Challenge League and Tournaments for the past few weeks.

Students competed as teams, answering questions about a wide range of topics, including literature, fine arts, geography, history, math, and science.

