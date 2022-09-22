MANSFIELD — The Richland County Foundation recently awarded educational program grants for the upcoming school year to local teachers across Richland County for their creative or supplemental programs not covered by school funding.
The Teacher Assistance Program (TAP) Grants are awarded to individual classroom teachers or small teams of classroom teachers. The maximum grant amount is $1,500.
This year, three Abraxas teachers received TAP Grants:
● $1,497.22 Intervention Supplies - Kimberly Hall
● $1,125 Life Skills That Make A Difference - Julie Pfeifer
● $1,497.57 Art Heals: The Circle of Courage - Virginia Young
Kimberly Hall, an Intervention Specialist, said the grant is a blessing for her classroom.
“This grant gives our students opportunities to get a better education," Hall said. "We will be able to allow the students to use things to help them focus to get their school work completed in a timely manner and to learn what they need to so their future can be improved.
"Different supplies that we will use in the classrooms can be used in all the classes and be moved throughout the school to help all the teachers with their students.”
Julie Pfeifer, Math and Life Skills teacher, said the TAP grant will positively impact students by giving them more opportunities for hands-on activities to build transferable life skills.
“With the funding for supplies from the Richland County Foundation, the students will learn to sew, paint, build various items (bird feeders, treasure boxes, etc.), make containers out of clay, and create wooden bookmarks that emphasize creativity," Pfeifer said.
Virginia Young said the Art Heals program helps students understand art as a therapy.
“I am extremely grateful to The Richland County Foundation for seeing the importance of students’ need to share their emotions and traumas in a way that is not overwhelming and helps in healing,” Young said.
Jolene Edwards, the Abraxas School of Ohio principal, said Abraxas School of Ohio is blessed to have amazing teachers who always choose to go above and beyond for its students.
"A prime example would be writing grants to provide unique opportunities for our student population," Edwards said. "I’m also very grateful for the Richland County Foundation and their continued support to our school through the grant funding.”
Private Residential Treatment Facility (PRTF) Programs include the Abraxas School and FIRST School, which are funded through the Ohio Department of Education Private Residential Treatment Facility Pilot Program to operate the academic program at two of the three PRTF sites: Abraxas, located east of Shelby and FIRST, located west of Lucas.
These programs are also supported through Title 1-D (Delinquent) funds administered by Mid-Ohio ESC. Mid-Ohio ESC partners with the residential treatment program administration and staff to deliver an educational program that meets the requirements of the Ohio Department of Education for students in correctional facilities.
The Richland County Foundation is one of the largest private sources of grant making in Richland County and administers over 375 charitable funds established by businesses, families and individuals. The mission of the Richland County Foundation is to improve and enhance the quality of life in Richland County through strategic philanthropy and community leadership.