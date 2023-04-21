Emily Snell

Butler native Emily Snell is currently studying geosciences at Stanford University. 

BUTLER — Emily Snell has always been thirsty for knowledge.

“She used to tell me when she was a little girl she wanted to be a professor," said Snell's mother, Diana Donovan. "She was reading astrophysics books at 12 or 13."

