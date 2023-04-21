BUTLER — Emily Snell has always been thirsty for knowledge.
“She used to tell me when she was a little girl she wanted to be a professor," said Snell's mother, Diana Donovan. "She was reading astrophysics books at 12 or 13."
Snell graduated from Clear Fork High School in 2019, where she was both valedictorian and class president. She's currently studying geosciences at Stanford University.
Snell was recently named a 2023 Goldwater Scholar by the Barry Goldwater Scholarship & Excellence in Education Foundation.
Ayla Pamukca, an earth and planetary sciences professor at Stanford, said the Goldwater scholarship is highly competitive. Applicants must be nominated by their university.
"This year, out of the estimated 5,000-plus applicants, only about 400 received scholarships," Pamukca told Richland Source via email.
"Among those who received the award, only 15 have geosciences as their field of study. As such, Emily is part of an exceedingly small group of scholars to receive this award -- and this speaks to Emily’s impressive work."
Snell's professors at Stanford described her as a driven, inquisitive student who doesn't get discouraged when research hurdles arise.
Snell said her goals are to pursue a Ph.D in Geochemical Volcanology, conduct volcanology research, develop intersectional modes of eruption prediction, teach at the university level and mentor first-generation students.
"The research she has proposed and is pursuing is one that already has the potential to be a significant contribution to Earth and planetary sciences," Pamukca added.
Stanford Professor Erik Sperling said Snell goes above and beyond in her studies.
“She read the literature more deeply and more independently than anyone in the class, graduate students included,” he said. “She also asked the most clarifying questions in class and came to essentially every office hours, well-prepared with questions, to better understand the material.
"This inquisitive nature and strong work ethic, combined with her natural intelligence, are all the hallmarks of a great scientist — I look forward to seeing where her career in geology takes her."
Richland Source sent the following questions to Snell via email. Our questions and her responses have been lightly edited for clarity and brevity.
Richland Source: How did you decide to pursue geosciences?
Emily Snell: I would say my choice to pursue the geosciences was largely influenced by my childhood. Growing up on a farm, I spent so much time outside. Further, Ohio also has a lot of wonderful geology and wildlife, so it seemed natural to become an earth scientist. Additionally participating in the Clear Fork cross country team was a large part of my teen years. I have so many memories running at Mohican and getting the opportunity to grow that passion and love for the outdoors. I've always been an incredibly curious person and as a kid, science really captivated my interest. By coming to Stanford, I was able to merge my curiosity and love for science with my love for the outdoors by studying geology.
Richland Source: What is geochemical volcanology and what about that interests you?
Emily Snell: Geochemical Volcanology can be thought of as the "chemistry of volcanoes." At Stanford I get to study the chemical processes that happen in volcanoes by using rocks that were erupted out (igneous rocks). I am also interested in Petrology, which is the study of the history of an igneous rock. Rocks and crystals are incredibly fascinating, and you can learn so much from their chemistry. They are essentially snapshots of the Earth's interior, so you can learn some really cool things about how the Earth formed as well as predict hazards for events like volcanic eruptions or earthquakes. I find the connection between chemistry and the earth incredibly cool.
Richland Source: Can you also explain what intersectional modes of eruption prediction are? What would be the purpose of developing these systems? Do they exist at all yet?
Emily Snell: Intersectional modes of eruption prediction are interdisciplinary solutions for predicting eruptions. For example, I am interested in using both seismicity (the occurrence or frequency of earthquakes in a region) and geochemistry to predict eruptions. This approach would use physics as well as chemistry, two historically separate disciplines. I hope to relate earthquakes at volcanoes to the rocks that form there. The next step would be to use that information to predict when the volcano will erupt next.
Today, most eruption prediction is based on statistics, which can be very unreliable and give unsatisfactory answers like "this volcano has not erupted in 100 years, so it may erupt soon." Prediction at very active volcanoes is usually pretty short notice or based on first-hand observations like emission of gasses or changes in the shape of the volcano. I am sure there are researchers out there exploring the intersection of physics and chemistry at volcanoes, which is also why this is exciting, and I am happy to find others converging the two. This is a developing field and my method is new and exciting. I have tried to synthesize a lot of interesting technology and ideas developed at Stanford, either by faculty or by myself.
Richland Source: You also mention teaching and mentorship in your goals, especially for first-generation college students. Why is that so important to you? Are you a first-generation college student?
Emily Snell: Becoming a professor is incredibly important to me. I am a first-generation student and beyond that I am also a low-income student. There can be many mental and financial barriers for first-generation and low-income students. As a professor, I want to do all that I can to lessen those barriers and help students achieve their dreams no matter where they come from.
Growing up I did not have any mentors who pursued science and research, and neither of my parents went to university, though my dad did receive an associate's degree. I think I am the first student from Clear Fork to get into Stanford, and if not the first, then the first in a very long time. Even getting in felt impossible. Today, it is so incredibly important to me that I prove these things are possible and I want to encourage other Clear Fork students with similar backgrounds as myself to apply and put themselves out there.
Richland Source: Can you tell us a bit about the Goldwater Scholarship?
Emily Snell: The scholarship is designed for undergraduate students who have conducted research and are interested in a career of research and/or academics post-graduation. The scholarship is only for STEM students, particularly those in the natural sciences as well as mathematics and engineering. Students are also chosen based on academic standing (grade point average and courses taken) as well as their involvement in the community. Lastly, they must be nominated by their university to apply and be considered. Each university is allowed to nominate up to five students.
Richland Source: How did you feel when you found out you'd been selected?
Emily Snell: I was incredibly excited to hear the news. I was actually on spring break when the winners were announced so I was able to celebrate with loved ones. I felt very proud as well as grateful that my work is being recognized both at Stanford and on a national level. Stanford is an incredible place with so many driven and accomplished students. To be chosen to represent Stanford on the national stage was a huge honor. Faculty have told me I am also the very first geology undergraduate student at Stanford to have ever won this scholarship, so it means even more to be able to win this for my department.
Richland Source: How much is the scholarship for?
Emily Snell: The scholarship is $7,500 every year remaining in university. The other large benefit is joining a national community of highly accomplished and passionate scientists and researchers. They have mentor programs and resources for Goldwater Scholars.
Richland Source: What do you like to do when you're not studying?
Emily Snell: When I am not studying, I am likely spending time working for an on-campus program called Stanford Seed which works to end global poverty through entrepreneurship. Last summer I had the opportunity to work with a company in Côte D'Ivoire, and this summer I will be working with a company in Nigeria through the program.
Beyond that I still enjoy running and every week I love to explore the many beautiful trails on campus. There are also so many amazing restaurants to explore in Palo Alto and San Francisco with friends on the weekends.
Richland Source: Is there anyone you'd like to thank/recognize for helping you on this journey? Anything else we should know?
Emily Snell: I would like to thank my seven siblings, who all encouraged me and told me since I was a child how smart and capable I was. It is amazing how far encouragement like that can go. All it takes to succeed is you believing in yourself. There are so many talented kids and adults in Ohio who all deserve to be told they are smart and capable. Seeing myself thrive and succeed at Stanford is proof of that.
I would also love to give a special thanks to my dad, Doug Snell, who passed away right before my senior year of high school. He always challenged me and told me I could achieve anything. He was the reason I had the courage to apply to Stanford.
Also if any students from Clear Fork have any questions about Stanford or about apply to university, as well as research, I am happy to talk with them!