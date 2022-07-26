MANSFIELD – Since supporting mental health is an important focus, GOAL Digital Academy would like to inform families about 988, the new three-digit number for call (multiple languages) or text (English only).
This service connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where compassionate, accessible care and support are available for anyone experiencing mental health–related distress.
People can use 988 if they are having thoughts of suicide, mental health or substance use crises, or any other kind of emotional distress. People can also dial 988 if they are worried about a loved one who may need crisis support.
Since the Lifeline began in 2005, it has served as an invaluable resource, helping thousands of people overcome suicidal crisis or mental health-related distress every day. With the transition to 988, these life-saving services are even easier to reach.
Amy Bings, LISW-S, is one of 2 independently licensed Mental Health Therapists employed by GOAL Digital Academy. GOAL therapists provide screening, individual and group therapy, family support, crisis intervention and community referral. She said adding the "988" mental health crisis line as an option for all Ohioans in July streamlined access to specific care.
“Should it be needed by our GOAL students and families, or anyone in the community,” explained Bings. “988 is easier to remember than the previous 10-digit National Suicide Prevention Hotline number, and in a mental health crisis, dialing 988 instead of 911 will provide you with access to someone specifically trained and prepared to focus on mental health solutions.
"This will allow a person to get help faster because in a crisis those minutes count."
