Goal and 988 logo

MANSFIELD – Since supporting mental health is an important focus, GOAL Digital Academy would like to inform families about 988, the new three-digit number for call (multiple languages) or text (English only).

This service connects people to the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, where compassionate, accessible care and support are available for anyone experiencing mental health–related distress.

