MANSFIELD — Schools across Richland County are planning safety and security upgrades after receiving grant funding from the state.

Gov. Mike DeWine’s office has announced award winners for the third round of the Ohio K-12 School Safety Grant Program. Schools in Crestview, Madison and Mansfield all received funding.

