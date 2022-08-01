Students with disabilities work

40 Richland County students with disabilities participated in the statewide summer work program.

MANSFIELD -- The Summer Employment Program for students with disabilities is underway throughout Ohio. The program provides students (ages 14-21) with a disability the opportunity to explore the world of work and gain on-the-job training.

Approximately 2,700 students across the state are participating in summer jobs, while an additional 1,300 younger students are being supported to explore and prepare for their first job experiences.

Local News. Locally Powered.

Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do that through reliable, independent, local journalism that focuses on solutions. Help us tell the whole story of our region by becoming a member today.

Support Our Journalism

Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.

Tags