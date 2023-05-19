Lance Miller

Lance Miller is shown here with his mother Misty Miller.

ONTARIO – The Performing Arts Department of Ontario High School with the support of the Ontario Music Boosters celebrated the first annual Signing Day May 15 in the High School Library.

Four seniors have auditioned, Lance Miller, Payton Schisler, Elizabeth Corn, and Kayen Huvler have been accepted and signed committals to perform at their prospective colleges.

Payton Schisler

Payton Schisler is shown here with her mom and a friend.
Elizabeth Corn

Kayen Huvler

