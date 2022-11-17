MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Sunday, Nov. 13.
Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and "friends" of the Richland County 4-H program. The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the- Year recipients: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Micah Miller (Shelby).
The Outstanding Service to 4-H Awards, given to 4-H advisors on the basis of excellence in 4-H volunteer leadership on the club and/or county level, were presented to: Mindy Rowlands, Heather Reynolds and Joe Arnold (all of Mansfield).
Meritorious Service to 4-H awards, given to special friends (non-member and non-advisor) of the 4-H program were presented to: Brenda Dininger and Kim Moore, both of Mansfield.
Four teen leaders were recognized with the Outstanding Junior Leader Award for outstanding leadership and service to the county 4-H program. Honorees included: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Sarah Smith (all of Shelby). Two of these teen leaders were recognized with the Junior Leader Merit Award as the top teen leaders in the county for exceptional leadership and service.
The honorees were: Carson Abbott and Hailey Eldridge
The Camp Counselor Recreational Leadership Award is presented to a select group of 4-H camp counselors who have demonstrated outstanding recreational leadership during the county 4-H camping programs.
These counselors have motivated campers and gone the extra mile to get campers involved in various forms of recreation and social development. Six honorees were recognized for this achievement in 2022: Liam Kuhn, Marissa Circosta, Alexa Fulk, Connor Ladd, and Gabby Smith
4-H members receiving recognition for outstanding officer books/scrapbooks included:
President
GOLD: Kaley Bowman, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Honorable Mention: Carson Abbott, Ring Raiders 4-H
Vice-President
GOLD: Vanna Burns, Ring Raiders 4-H
Honorable Mention: Julia Auck, Wild-n-Free 4-H
Treasurer:
GOLD: Hailey Eldridge, Ring Raiders 4-H
Honorable Mention: Kassie Kleman, New Edition 4-H
Secretary
GOLD: Nataleigh Welch, Ring Raiders 4-H
Honorable Mention: Megan Lindenberger, New Edition 4-H
Health and Safety
GOLD: Katie Crider, Ring Raiders 4-H
Recreation Leader
GOLD: Lydia Hawkins & McKinnley King, Freedom Wranglers 4-H
Honorable Mention: Shelby Bays & Finlay Rowlands, Next Generation 4-H
Honorable Mention: Jaxon Curren & Sam Fairchild, Bibs & Boots 4-H
Honorable Mention: Leah Adkins & Ava Harrison, Ring Raiders 4-H
News Reporter
GOLD: Audrey Wolford, Country Champions 4-H
Historian
GOLD: Selah Ogle, Country Clovers 4-H
All 4-H clubs have the opportunity to attain the gold, silver banner or bronze award distinction based on officer reports, project completion, member attendance, public speaking participation, health and community service activities, parent/family involvement, member/advisor training and community awareness/promotion.
The Gold Banner Club award was given to the Ring Raiders (Shelby) 4-H Club. The Bronze Banner Club Award was presented to the New Edition (Shelby/Plymouth) 4-H Club. Honorable Mention recognition went to Next Generation (Crestview area) and the Richland Round-Up and Bibs & Boots 4-H Clubs (Shelby). In addition the Ring Raiders 4-H Club received a Kisling Award for Officer and Advisor Leadership and Achievement.
Thirty-five youth were honored as recipients of the county’s 43 county medal awards.
These awards are given for outstanding project and/or activity achievement. The 2022 recipients and the category(ies) won:
Carson Abbott – Achievement, Leadership, Safety & Safety Education
Marissa Barciz – Clothing & Textiles
Bryson Bays - Citizenship
Shelby Bays –Sheep
Katrina Beer - Rabbits
Leah Blay - Horse
Kaley Bowman – Achievement, Alpaca
Asher Clark – Agriculture
Lily Clark – Natural Resources
Morgan Cook – Beef, Swine
Nicole Cook - Beef
Reece Cook – Sheep
Tynley Cook - Goats
Katie Crider - Citizenship
Deborah Crouch – Dog Care & Training; Safety & Safety Education
Hailey Eldridge – Leadership, Safety & Safety Education
Sawyer Eshelman – Public Speaking
Cailey Fairchild – Poultry
Logan Hoffman – Shooting Sports
Sadie Howarth - Rabbits
Ryder Frech - Beef
Megan Lindenberger – Family Life
Izabel McDermott - Photography
Lelia Myers – Pet Care
W. Owens – STEM
Gracie Rodman – Health, Veterinary Science
Finlay Rowlands – Achievement
Abigail Secriskey – Public Speaking
Carson Secriskey – Wood Science
Hayden Skropits - Agriculture
Sarah Smith – Poultry
Caroline Tilton – Leadership, Public Speaking
Kendra Walp - Swine
Cody Wolford – Gardening & Horticulture
Shelby Zimmerman - Horse
4-H members in attendance were given recognition for completion of their 4-H project year. The Richland County 4-H Committee presented membership pins to youth with ten or more years of membership:
10 year 4-H members: Katrina Beer, Ryleigh Chase, Mariah Cook, Hailey Eldridge, Courtney Kissinger, Bergan Leonhardt, Paige Mullins, Macey Parks, Madison Parks, Jack Stover, Madelyn Strouth, Hayden Williams
11 year 4-H members: Leah Blay, Karsyn Blust, Jace Craner, Cadence Fairchild, Sofia Johnson, Kathryn Lindenberger, Ashley Markley, Crystal Murphy, Kelsey Snyder, Arica Uplinger, Geordan Wheitner, Shelby Zimmerman
12 year 4-H members: Allyson Cook, Deborah Crouch, Aubrey Hoffman, Caroline Tilton
13 year 4-H members: Carson Abbott, Ryan Culler, Brandon Lewis, Alyssa Markley
14 year 4-H members: Ambur Arnold, Brooklyn Blust, Nicole Cook, Kayla Evans
Adult volunteers were recognized for their years of service to the 4-H program. Special awards were given to advisors with 5, 10, 15, 20, 25, and 30 or more years of service:
Five years of volunteer service: Kelcie Chance, Beth Dixon, Mike Dixon, Janiene Heiser, Brooke Korbas, Carrie Kurtzman, Missy McConkie, Jessica Pace-Calhoun, Mindy Rowlands, Janice Secriskey, Jeff Secriskey, Donna Spoerr, Jessica Steele, Hope Stephens, Brenda Weyhmeller
Ten years of volunteer service: Belinda Boyer, Jim Bricker
Fifteen years of volunteer service: Carrie Harriman, Matt Harriman, Jayme Kilgore
Twenty years of volunteer service: Alicia Fulk
More than thirty years of service: Lynn Caudell (30), Cathy Gardner (38 years), Diana Kelley
(39 years) and Glen McLaughlin (45 years). Glen was presented with a special 4-H wood flag to commemorate his historic years of service.
Hailey Eldridge, retiring 4-H member, served as Mistress of Ceremonies.
Sponsors for the 2022 Honor Day Program included: BlueScope, OSU Extension - Richland County, Mansfield Noon Optimist Club, Villard Educational Grant Fund and the Richland County 4-H Committee.