4-H logo

MANSFIELD -- The Richland County 4-H program held its annual 4-H Honor Program on Sunday, Nov. 13.

Recognition was given to 4-H members, adult volunteers and "friends" of the Richland County 4-H program. The top 4-H member honors were given to Member-of-the- Year recipients: Carson Abbott, Hailey Eldridge, Cadence Fairchild and Micah Miller (Shelby).

Tags