MANSFIELD – Every 2022 graduate from both the North Central State College full-time and part-time police academies have passed the state exam to receive their Ohio Peace Officer Certification, according to Keith Stoner of NCSC.
All of the full-time day academy cadets completed their training in February and passed their testing earlier in the spring. All of those graduates are already employed with Police agencies within Richland and Crawford Counties.
“The final part-time cadets who graduated in May took the State Certification Exam last week and passed,” announced Brad Copeland, Commander of the NC State Police Academy. “We have a 100% passing rate for cadets that graduated our academies and took the state exam.
"I am very proud of the academy cadre and the job that they did, and no doubt will continue to do as they join the safety forces in our local communities!”
Both full-time and part-time academies will be offered again for fall 2022. The final Physical Training test and Orientation are scheduled for Monday July 11 at 6 p.m.
