MANSFIELD — The Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. Board of Directors is excited to announce the selection of Colleen Rice as their new Executive Director beginning Aug. 7.
The organizations previous Executive Director Katherine (Kathy) Ezawa retired June 30 after leading the organization for 15 years.
In her new role, Rice will provide leadership, direction, and oversight of the Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. She will lead the strategic efforts of the organization which focus on stakeholder satisfaction, financial stewardship, internal efficiency, and organizational capacity.
“The board is thrilled to welcome Colleen to join the organization and lead the Shelters dedicated and experienced team," said Jean LaBarge, Board President. "Her background in domestic violence and dedication to community service ensures the continuation of the Shelters mission and vision in Richland County.”
When asked about the new opportunity Rice said, “I am honored and humbled to accept the role of Executive Director at The Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. I am committed to providing a safe haven for survivors, empowering them to break the cycle of abuse, and fostering a community that stands against domestic violence.”
Rice has a bachelor’s degree in psychology and brings with her a strong career of nonprofit leadership, community engagement, and leadership training skills.
She is a mission-driven leader who most recently led Leadership Medina County, an organization focused on developing leaders within the community.
###
About The Domestic Violence Shelter
The Domestic Violence Shelter, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that opened its doors in 1979 as one of the first three domestic violence shelters in the state of Ohio. The Shelter was founded by a group of concerned citizens who were moved to provide much needed assistance to victims of domestic violence that found themselves in danger without options for safety.
The Domestic Violence Shelters board and staff live the core values of respect for our clients, teamwork and collaboration, always being ethical, and excellence and effectiveness in programs and services. Our dedicated staff provides a full range of services for domestic and sexual assault survivors while increasing awareness in the community.