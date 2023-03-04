Raspberry bushes

Raspberry bushes being sprayed, around 1939, on CD Blubaugh’s farm near Danville.

DANVILLE -- Part of the challenge of writing this column is knowing where to go for answers. Often, it is through newspaper archives, historical books, or local historians.

When I have something that involves farming, I start with David Greer, whom I’ve known for years through his involvement at the Knox County Agricultural Museum and at Malabar Farm State Park. David is a gentleman and a scholar, and he knows more about farming than I know about classical music, and that’s saying something.

