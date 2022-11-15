BUCYRUS – Diamond Wipes International announced Tuesday that it has completed a nearly $5 million project for a production line at their facility in Bucyrus.
The newly added line creates five full-time positions in addition to the 75 positions they currently employ.
"Diamond Wipes is growing, and the Bucyrus location generates about 20% of the company's revenue," said Carl Cole, General Manager. "This new line will allow our facility to manufacture in bulk as well as downsize to fit consumer needs."
Diamond Wipes has two manufacturing and warehouse facilities in the United States, Bucyrus, and Chino, California, totaling just over 300,000 square feet and nearly 400 team members. The company has 7,000 different SKUs or stock-keeping units.
Diamond Wipes is a contract manufacturer for major retailers and consumer brands. The new canister line will add to the already robust production at the Bucyrus location as well as add new products to the DWI portfolio.
"Bucyrus is seeing a trend of significant investment in our midsize manufacturers," commented Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. "These investments are creating jobs, and with a couple of notable manufacturers closing in the last months and years, it is encouraging to see capital investment."
About Diamond Wipes International
Since 1994 and headquartered in Chino, California, Diamond Wipes International has production and warehouse space totaling 103,000 square feet in Bucyrus. The company produces an expansive range of branded and private-label disposable wipe products.
In 2012 Diamond Wipes received FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) certification, in addition to other environmental sustainability methods such as solar energy, organic materials with the NSF and QAI, and using flexible packaging which requires 70% less plastic.
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County. Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership visit at crawfordpartnership.org