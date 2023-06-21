NLP entrance 6.JPG

Mansfield police and fire officials clean up a homicide/crash scene June 8 near the entrance to North Lake Park.

MANSFIELD -- The shooting inside a moving vehicle on West Fourth Street near North Lake Park is now a suspected double homicide.

Bob Ball, the chief investigator for the Richland County Coroner's Office, said a second victim in the June 8 shooting died Wednesday at 5:19 p.m. at OhioHealth Grant Medical Center in Columbus.

Tags