Derrick James, Amtrak senior manager for government affairs, talks with a town hall attendee about opportunities for Amtrak service in Crestline. Amtrak hasn't serviced Crestline since 1990 but is considering studies with federal funding.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

CRESTLINE — More than 100 residents of Crestline and surrounding communities gathered Wednesday for a town hall discussing Amtrak’s potential in Crawford County.

With $66 billion in federal funding announced to expand and rebuild rail lines across the nation, Gov. Mike DeWine directed the Ohio Rail Development Commission to apply for the first phase of funding to study expanding service in Ohio.

