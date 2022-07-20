Officers seized two vacuum-sealed bags: one containing approximately 184 grams of suspected Methamphetamine (yellow packaging), and the other containing approximately 138 grams of Marijuana (black packaging). Also found during the search were pipes, used needles, scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
GALION -- A woman was arrested Tuesday after Galion Police teamed with the the Federal Bureau of Investigation and METRICH to execute a drug-related search warrant at 111.5 West Atwood Street.
Katie Sherman, 28, was taken to the Crawford County Justice Center and is being held on a felony drug possession charge, according to Galion Police Chief Mark Rodriquez.
“The success of this investigation directly reflects the collaborative efforts that our Federal and local task force partners bring to the table,” Rodriguez said.
The search warrant was the result of a multi-week investigation by the FBI and Galion Police, he noted. The FBI had developed credible information that Sherman was in possession of a large amount of Methamphetamine and Marijuana at that residence.
During the search of the residence, authorities say Sherman was found inside and arrested without incident.
Officers seized two vacuum-sealed bags: one containing approximately 184 grams of suspected Methamphetamine (yellow packaging), and the other containing approximately 138 grams of Marijuana (black packaging). Also found during the search were pipes, used needles, scales, and other drug-related paraphernalia.
The report will be sent to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for review and filing of formal charges. This incident remains under investigation.
Support Our Journalism
Our reporting empowers people to individually and collectively achieve progress in our region. Help make free, local, independent journalism sustainable by becoming a Source Member.