wedding expo logo

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present the 2023 Wedding Expo on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline.

This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples in particular, though, will enjoy the opportunity to meet with dozens of local wedding vendors, win door prizes and other prizes, and get discounts – all as they plan their special day.

