CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) will present the 2023 Wedding Expo on Saturday, March 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Hub at Village Square, 311 N. Seltzer St, Crestline.
This free event is open to anyone in the community. Engaged couples in particular, though, will enjoy the opportunity to meet with dozens of local wedding vendors, win door prizes and other prizes, and get discounts – all as they plan their special day.
The first 100 attendees to arrive at the event will receive a free ‘expo bag’ filled with goodies and helpful information from participating vendors.
“We are honored to host the Wedding Expo once again," said GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. "It’s a fun way to increase local awareness of this wonderful venue, and to support our members who provide wedding-related goods and services.”
The Hub at Village Square is an 11,000 square-foot wedding and event center that has been beautifully renovated from its former use as a retail space.
Under new management by Braeden and Bethany Rachel, the rain-or-shine facility is the perfect place to exchange vows or hold any large gatherings.
Representatives from several local businesses will be present at the Wedding Expo, to demonstrate how their services and/or products can help make any couple’s nuptials a memorable experience.
Vendors with the following specialties will be in attendance:
Wedding Gowns
Bridesmaid & Mother of Bride Dresses
Tuxedos & Men’s Formalwear
Make-Up & Hair
Wedding Planning & Consultants
Wedding & Reception Venues
Wedding Cakes
Photography & Videography
Florists
Caterers
Bartending
DJ’s
Honeymoons & Travel
Invitations
Decor & Rentals
DIY Florals
Rehearsal Dinners
The cost for vendors to participate is $150 for a 10 x 10 space and $250 for a 10 x 20 space, with a 20% discount for those who register by Feb 5.
Each space includes a table and two chairs, as well as access to wi-fi and electricity, and contact information for all registered wedding couples. Setup for vendors will be 1 to 4 p.m. on Friday, March 3, with a networking/cocktail hour from 4 to 6 p.m.
Contact GCACC if you would like to register as a vendor.