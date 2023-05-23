North Central Ohio United Way Board members

Members beginning their first term on UWNCO’s Board of Directors are, from left to right: Rachel Jarvis, Community Foundation for Crawford County; Matt Carbary, Sims Brothers Recycling; Caleb Ulmer, Park National Bank; and Kimberly Niedermier, Graphic Packaging International.

MARION ---  Kurt Kimmel of Kimmel Corporation was presented with UWNCO Red Feather Award when the United Way of North Central Ohio held its 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at The Union in Marion.

The event included a meet-and-greet reception for board members, staff, and the 2023 nominating committee with refreshments provided by Yellow Finch Creations.

Kurt Kimmel

UWNCO Executive Director Amber Wertman (right) and Board President Aaron Rollins (left) present local changemaker Kurt Kimmel of Kimmel Corporation (center) with United Way of North Central Ohio Red Feather Award.

