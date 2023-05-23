Members beginning their first term on UWNCO’s Board of Directors are, from left to right: Rachel Jarvis, Community Foundation for Crawford County; Matt Carbary, Sims Brothers Recycling; Caleb Ulmer, Park National Bank; and Kimberly Niedermier, Graphic Packaging International.
UWNCO Executive Director Amber Wertman (right) and Board President Aaron Rollins (left) present local changemaker Kurt Kimmel of Kimmel Corporation (center) with United Way of North Central Ohio Red Feather Award.
MARION --- Kurt Kimmel of Kimmel Corporation was presented with UWNCO Red Feather Award when the United Way of North Central Ohio held its 2023 annual meeting on Wednesday, May 17 at The Union in Marion.
The event included a meet-and-greet reception for board members, staff, and the 2023 nominating committee with refreshments provided by Yellow Finch Creations.
During a short business meeting, the board voted to seat four new members at the recommendation of the nominating committee, and welcomed Rachel Jarvis, Community Foundation for Crawford County; Matt Carbary, Sims Brothers Recycling; Caleb Ulmer, Park National Bank; and Kimberly Niedermier, Graphic Packaging International to the United Way of North Central Ohio Board of Directors.
The governing board for the upcoming year was also elected: Aaron Rollins, POET Marion, Board President; Susan Kent, Ohio Mutual Insurance Group, Board Vice President; Matt Orians, Mizick Miller & Co., Board Treasurer; and Erica Kaple, Kegler Brown, Board Secretary.
Following the business meeting UWNCO Executive Director Amber Wertman and newly seated Board President Rollins recognized outgoing board members with plaques and shared memories of their service. United Way of North Central Ohio bid farewell to four dedicated volunteers this year, each of whom served two full 3-year terms on the board of directors:
Gary Branson, Marion Public Library
Kerr Murray, Marion County Commissioner
Jackie Peterson, Logos Christian Ministries
Logan Kirk, Dostal & Kirk
The last item of business was a special presentation of the UWNCO Red Feather Award to Kurt Kimmel of Kimmel Corporation.
A red feather was used by United Way in the 1930s as a symbol of strength and vitality signifying good fortune and health and has been revived by United Way of North Central Ohio to represent an award given to exceptional local changemakers.
The Red Feather Award is made periodically to an individual, organization, or business whose dedication to the community and commitment to establishing a legacy of change through collective community impact merits acclaim and advancement.
“Kurt continually practices service over self,” Wertman said. “And he finds ways to model and encourage philanthropy for his peers and employees.”
Kimmel is a former UWNCO Board President and current member of the UWNCO Wyandot County Advisory Council, and is an active supporter of Wyandot County schools, faith-based organizations, and civic clubs.
“Kurt, the work he does, and the community members he influences are all making a bold impact on the lives of everyone who lives in Wyandot County,” Wertman concluded.