BUCYRUS – The Crawford County Council on Aging will host its annual Chicken BBQ from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. May 10. Meals may be picked up drive-thru/carryout at 200 S. Spring St.
The meal is catered by Special Occasions Catering and includes half-barbecued chicken, potato salad, homestyle green beans and dinner roll. Tickets are $10 and available by pre-sale only.
Tickets may be reserved starting April 11.
For tickets, stop by the Council on Aging, 200 S. Spring St., call 419-562-3050 or ask any COA employee.
“This is one of our biggest and tastiest fundraisers for the activities program,” said Courtney Moody, activities coordinator. “Some people come through and pick up eight or more meals.
"We also have some who will buy tickets and donate them back to us to give out free meals to seniors.”
Proceeds benefit the Council on Aging senior activities program, which is self-funded and relies on fundraising, donations and sponsorship.
CRAWFORD COUNTY COUNCIL ON AGING
The Crawford County Council on Aging is a private non-profit agency serving senior citizens since 1974.
The mission of the Crawford County Council on Aging, Inc. is to be a focal point for the provision of advocacy, and in-home and community-based services, which will enhance the quality of life for the older adult population of Crawford County by facilitating their efforts to maintain maximum independence as they exercise their right to remain living with dignity in the community.
