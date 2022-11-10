The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.
New this year: St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a pre-tree lighting live Nativity at the church shelter house and free community meal in the church fellowship hall from 4:30 to 6 pm. Menu choices for the dine-in only meal include shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken noodle soup, chili, applesauce, chips, and water. This meal is made possible by funding from Thrivent and Dutchtown Farmers Market.
Following the tree lighting at the gazebo, Santa will arrive aboard the village's Engine 2 escorted by the New Washington Volunteer Fire Department. Children will have a chance to visit with Santa and to mail their letters and lists via our North Pole Express mailbox. Cookies and cocoa will be served at the Knights of Columbus Hall, and the Fire Department will be passing out popcorn. A vintage Christmas truck will be available in the parking lot of the Dutchtown Dari-Bar for photos.
United Way of North Central Ohio and Music, Movement, & More are sponsoring a StoryWalk through the village. Families can pick up a StoryWalk map Thursday night and read their way through The Night Before Christmas on pages posted in store windows on Mansfield Street. Children ages 3 to 12 will also receive a special gift to help them with their nighttime reading. The StoryWalk will remain in place through Monday, December 5.
Be sure to visit our reindeer guests across the street from the gazebo at the site of the New Washington Veterans Memorial Park. You’ll find them right next to the old-fashioned Christmas sleigh – bring a new unwrapped toy to drop off here for the New Washington Fire Department and Police Department toy drive benefiting students in the Buckeye Central School District.
A mixed choir of Buckeye Central High School students and community members will be caroling outside as well as in the Knights of Columbus Hall. A group of carolers from St. Bernard’s CCD classes will also perform in the K of C Hall.
Everyone is welcome! Please come home to New Washington for the holidays and enjoy a Dutchtown Hometown Christmas! Follow Dutchtown Hometown Christmas on Facebook for additional event updates and message us there with any questions. We ask that you avoid parking on the main streets for the event; please use the lot at St. John’s Lutheran Church (203 E Mansfield Street) or the town lot in the alley behind Village Hall.
The event organizers are committed to keeping all parts of this event FREE for local families and visitors to the village. We are grateful for the early donations and sponsorships we have received for this year’s event, including from Dr. Emily Booker at Willard Family Dentistry; New Washington American Legion Auxiliary; Friedley & Co. Agency Inc.; United Way of North Central Ohio; Civista Bank; Federated Auto Parts of Willard; Buckeyes & Bluegrass; Dutchtown Farmers Market; Shirley Niese; Butch & Lisa Langjahr; and Matt & Kim Weithman. We are still accepting donations and sponsorships to help offset the costs of the event; please visit Dutchtown Hometown Christmas on Facebook for sponsorship information.