New Washington Christmas
Submitted Photo

The community of New Washington is excited to hold the second annual Dutchtown Hometown Christmas, featuring a tree lighting at the village gazebo and the arrival of Santa on a fire truck, on Thursday, December 1 at 6:30 pm (with a rain date of December 2). This free family event will include reindeer, carolers, children’s activities, window decorating contest, refreshments, and more.

New this year: St. John’s Lutheran Church is hosting a pre-tree lighting live Nativity at the church shelter house and free community meal in the church fellowship hall from 4:30 to 6 pm. Menu choices for the dine-in only meal include shredded chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken noodle soup, chili, applesauce, chips, and water. This meal is made possible by funding from Thrivent and Dutchtown Farmers Market.

