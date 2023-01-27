Love Local Logo

GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate local restaurants this February, with the return of their popular Restaurant Week ‘Love Local’ promotion. This year’s ‘Love Local’ begins on Wednesday, Feb 1 and runs through Friday, Feb 10.

“Restaurants tend to struggle in the first two months of the year,” explains GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “People eat out less – maybe because of New Year’s resolutions, or because money is tight after the holidays.

Download PDF Love Local 2023