GALION -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce invites you to celebrate local restaurants this February, with the return of their popular Restaurant Week ‘Love Local’ promotion. This year’s ‘Love Local’ begins on Wednesday, Feb 1 and runs through Friday, Feb 10.
“Restaurants tend to struggle in the first two months of the year,” explains GCACC Executive Director Miranda Jones. “People eat out less – maybe because of New Year’s resolutions, or because money is tight after the holidays.
"So we’re going to help people break their New Year’s resolutions by encouraging them to dine (or sip!) at our wonderful local establishments.”
Thirteen businesses in Crestline and Galion are taking part in the promotion: Spots Rolling Bean Coffee Co, Depot Deli, Planet 14, Ralphie’s, The Vintage, Tiger Blendz, Granny’s Kitchen, Bistro 217, Three Bean Coffee House, Fox Winery, Cake & Icing, 1803 Brewery & Taproom, and The Whistle Stop Cafe.
To participate, obtain a Restaurant Week ‘Love Local’ passport entry form from the chamber office or print one from their website at www.galion-crestlinechamber.org. Then simply present the passport to any participating business at your time of purchase for stamping.
Passports with all the sections stamped by participating businesses may be submitted for entry into the prize drawings – and yes, you CAN submit multiple completed passports for more chances to win! (Please note that only entries made on the official ‘Love Local’ passport are eligible for the prize drawings.)
The grand prize package features a complimentary one-night stay at the Blue Bird Inn Airbnb in Crestline, dinner for two at Bistro 217, drinks for two at 1803 Brewery & Taproom, two tickets to Galion Community Theatre’s production of “The Play That Goes Wrong,” a bottle of wine from Fox Winery, and a gift bag from H&K Watkins.
The deadline to submit completed passports is noon on Fri, Feb 10. They may be dropped off in person or mailed to the chamber office at 138 Harding Way West, Galion, OH 44833, or emailed to mjones@galion-crestlinechamber.org.
Prize drawings will be conducted at noon on Mon, Feb 13, notes Jones, and winners will be notified by GCACC staff.