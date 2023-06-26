Rescued Rollers

Rescued Rollers is a registered 501(c)3 with a simple mission: To rescue special-needs dogs. It regularly participates in #CrawfordForGood

 Photo courtesy of Rescued Rollers

GALION — Starting Tuesday, July 25 at 8 a.m. through Wednesday, July 26 at 8 p.m., The Community Foundation for Crawford County will kick off #CrawfordForGood, an effort to assist local nonprofits in raising money for operational and other expenses.

For this two-day online only fundraising event, the Foundation will provide the fundraising platform, and any nonprofit can register and use the site for free. In addition, the Foundation will be matching donations raised online on a pro-rated basis from a pool of $8,000 being offered by the combined generosity of the Board of Trustees and Park National Bank. The Foundation encourages any companies or individuals that would like to add to this $8,000 pool to contact them ASAP, as this adds to the fundraising incentive.

