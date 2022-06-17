Check out the upcoming events through the end of the month with the Crawford Park District:
Nature Story Time
Tues, June 21, 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
Join the Crawford Park District's Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park! This week's topic will be on Gardening! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week's book. If you would like weekly updates on what we'll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District's Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.
Butterfly Hike
Fri, June 24, 2pm Sandusky Headwaters Preserve, 2400 State Route 598
Wrap-up National Pollinator Week with a butterfly hike through our newest park Sandusky Headwaters Preserve with Crawford Park District Land Manager and Naturalist, Kyle Bailey! Butterflies are beautiful insects that are easily recognized and fun to observe. They are essential pollinators for our native flora. Ohio boasts a rich, diverse butterfly community that comprises approximately 135 different species with 44 of those species found here! This will be a slow-paced, family-friendly, fun, interactive walk intended for observing and recording butterflies. Optics are recommended. Some binoculars will be available. Sandusky Headwaters Nature Preserve is located at 2400 SR 598, 3 miles north of US Route 30.
Mud Day
Saturday, June 25 11am-1pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
Current science points to many positive attributes of playing in the dirt. Why not help the Crawford Park District celebrate International Mud Day! There will be opportunities to just get your toes or hands muddy…or to get completely covered in mud! Jefferson Twp. Fire Department will be on hand to give you a rinse. Fun for the whole family! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.
Viewing the Night Sky
Saturday, June 25, 9pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
Join members of the Crawford Park Astronomy Club as they share their knowledge and telescope skills with all who are interested in the celestial sights. Some of the targets for summer are:
Regulus – brightest object in Leo, about 79 light years away, actually 4 stars rotating around each other, and Regulus A (one of the stars) is 4 times the size of our sun.
Arcturus – “Guardian of the Bear” is 36.7 light years away, 25 times bigger than our sun, shines 170 times brighter, and the 4th brightest star in the sky.
Corvus – also known as the Crow constellation.
Sombrero Galaxy (M104) – 29 light years away, ¼ the size of our Milky Way Galaxy, over 100 billion stars, and estimated to have 2000 globular clusters.
Great Cluster (M13) – found in the Hercules constellation, globular cluster, beautiful group of stars 22,000 light years away, these stars are so close to each other they can collide and form blue stragglers, and these appear to be younger than others in the cluster.
M4 – a globular cluster about 7,175 light years away making it the closest globular to earth.
Milky Way Galaxy – we will show you the center and explain its structure.
There are a lot of other objects to view. What we see will depend on what the clouds are doing.
Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District call 419-683-9000, visit our website at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Feeding Day
Sunday, June 26 1pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The animals that reside in the Crawford Park District's Lowe Volk Park Nature Center get a variety of food. Some prefer worms or mice while others gobble up leafy greens and vegetables. Stop by to help Naturalist Lisa feed some of our animal ambassadors. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.
Archery
Sunday, June 26 2:30-4:30pm Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
Whether for sport, food, or fun, archery is a great outdoor activity that gets us away from the hustle and gadgets of life, allowing us to focus on one thing: hitting the target. Join the Crawford Park District for an archery shoot that will include an introduction to archery safety and shooting basics. All equipment will be provided. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.
Canoeing
Monday, June 27 5:30-7:30pm Neff Reservoir, State Route 98, East of Bucyrus
Join the Crawford Park District staff for an evening paddle around Neff Reservoir. After a lesson on canoeing basics and safety, we will send you out on the water! You will need to wear shoes that can get wet. No registration required, but it will be first come, first served basis.
Nature Story Time
Tues, June 28, 10am Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
Join the Crawford Park District's Miss Chelsea on Tuesday mornings throughout the summer for a story in the park! This week's topic will be on Frogs!! In addition to the story, we will have animal visitors and other nature activities related to the week's book. If you would like weekly updates on what we'll be reading and who will be visiting, check out the Crawford Park District's Facebook Page. Nature Story Time will be held inside the Nature Center if it is raining. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30.