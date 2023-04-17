GALION -- When actors and musicians are questioned who their favorite musical composer is, the name Stephen Sondheim comes up more than most.
Having written several of the most iconic musicals in the 20th century including Into The Woods, Sweeney Todd, Gypsy, and countless others, Sondheim is a prolific artist who GCT is to pay tribute to this weekend.
“I am thrilled and excited to be bringing the beautiful words and music of Stephen Sondheim to our community with the help of an exceptionally talented cast of performers," director and performer Benjamin Lowery said. “We hope you will join us as we celebrate the life and memory of one of the theater’s greatest contributors.”
In addition to the two opportunities to listen to Sondheim’s works, GCT is ecstatic about a partnership with Bistro 217. They will be offering a brunch at the theatre prior to the curtain opening on Sunday.
Menu selections will include French toast shots, fruit and donut skewers, ham and cheese quiche, strawberry and greens salad, bacon wrapped asparagus, baked parmesan hash browns, and more! Coffee will be provided by Three Bean Coffee House.
Performances of GCT’s Sondheim Tribute Revue are on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. The brunch by Bistro 217 will begin at 12:30 p.m. - right before the Sunday Matinee.
Tickets for the performances ($10) and the brunch ($20) can be purchased now at www.galiontheatre.org or by leaving a message at 419-468-2662.