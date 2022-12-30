CRESTLINE — Here is a list of the upcoming programs organized by the Crawford Park District:
Audubon Christmas Bird Count
Monday, January 2 at 7 a.m. Meet at Bucyrus Bob Evans
The classic example of citizen science, the Audubon Christmas bird count collects data on bird populations throughout North America. Those who wish to participate should meet Warren Uxley at the Bucyrus Bob Evans at the intersection of US Route 30 and State Route 4 at 7am. Call the Crawford Park District office at 419-683-9000 to register. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Snowman Hike
Wednesday, January 4 – Tuesday, January 31 Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The Crawford Park District invites families to take a stroll through Lowe-Volk Park looking for snowmen as you go. Each one will have a line of a poem for you to read. Once you finish your hike, stop at the front desk of the Nature Center to collect your prize! (The poem will be out all the time; you can only collect your prize when the Nature Center is open.) Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Homeschool in Nature: Soil Layers
Thursday, January 5 10 a.m. & 2 a.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The Crawford Park District homeschool class is “digging a little deeper” this month by taking a look at the different layers of soil. Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register your 5–12-year-old. Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.
Little Explorers: Scales
Monday, January 9 at 5 p.m. at Lowe-Volk Park, 2401 State Route 598
The Crawford Park District offers the “Little Explorers” program as an interactive program for young children, ages 0-5. Activities focus on stimulating infants’ senses and developing toddlers’ and preschoolers’ fine motor skills. This month we’ll explore animals with scales, including our turtles, lizards, and snakes! Lowe-Volk Park is located 3 miles north of US Route 30. For more information on other programs offered by the Crawford Park District, visit our web site at www.crawfordpd.org or follow us on Facebook.