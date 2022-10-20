Shred-It Day
Submitted Photo

GALION — The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce and Galion Safety Council are collaborating to host a ‘Shred It’ Day, with electronics recycling also provided.

This FREE community event will be held on Friday, Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind the chamber office in Galion, off North Union St between Harding Way West and West Church St.