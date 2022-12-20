BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet.
Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.
"Bucyrus offered Shelter Works a great location in proximity to several of our larger customers in the northeast region,” said Dave Masterson, General Manager. "Crawford County was previously home to two large fiberglass boat companies and has a workforce with fiberglass-specific skills.”
Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Shelter Works has been designing and manufacturing custom fiberglass enclosures since 1995. They serve the natural gas, water and wastewater, energy, aviation, telecom, and oil and gas industries.
The Bucyrus location will primarily manufacture for the water and wastewater, natural gas, and telecom industries, the company stated.
"The City of Bucyrus is pleased to welcome Shelter Works to our business community" shared Bucyrus Mayor Jeff Reser. "We are always grateful to have a manufacturer select our city and our skilled workforce."
About Shelter Works
The Shelter Works mission is simple: Build the finest fiberglass shelters available and back them with unparalleled support.
As an American-based manufacturer with decades of combined experience in designing and manufacturing fiberglass shelters, we take pride in the quality and durability of our buildings and are dedicated to delivering the right protective solution and optimal operating environment for the country’s critical field equipment.
We want to be more than fiberglass shelter manufacturers; we want to be the partner our customers can rely on to protect their critical field equipment. For more information, please visit shelterworks.com.
About the Crawford Partnership
Started in 2006, the Crawford Partnership for Education and Economic Development is a private, non-profit corporation dedicated to driving collaborative economic, community and workforce development in Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline, New Washington, and all of Crawford County, Ohio.
Twice in the last four years, the community has been nationally ranked in the top 20% for economic development and is pursuing an aggressive, strategic, and comprehensive agenda to become a community of choice for business and residents. To learn more about the Crawford Partnership, please visit us at crawfordpartnership.org