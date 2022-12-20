Shelter Works

Shelter Works has opened a 45,000 square-foot manufacturing location in Bucyrus.

BUCYRUS – Shelter Works announced Tuesday that it has opened the company’s second manufacturing location in Bucyrus totaling 45,000 square feet.

Shelter Works issued a press release that stated it has invested nearly $500,000 in machinery and equipment in addition to upfitting the former Checkmate Marine building just north of Crossroads Industrial Park.

Tags