Road work
BUCYRUS – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from SR 602 to just east of SR 61, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Estimated completion: September 2022.

