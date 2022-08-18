BUCYRUS – The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Crawford County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
U.S. Route 30 resurfacing – U.S. 30 eastbound and westbound, from SR 602 to just east of SR 61, will have single lane closures for a resurfacing project. Estimated completion: September 2022.
State Route 98 chip seal – State Route 98, from Dickson Road to State Route 61, will have single lane closures for a chip seal project. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Estimated completion: August 2022.
State Route 598 minor widening – State Route 598 in the city of Galion, from Carter Drive to Brandt Road, will have lane closures for temporary pavement and drainage work.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
Crews continue permanent widening of the east side of the roadway. Traffic will be shifted to the west side of the roadway and two lanes of traffic will be maintained.
Traffic on Brandt Road at the intersection with SR 589 will be maintained on the north side of the roadway.
Traffic will be maintained in 11-foot lanes.
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2022
State Route 602 major reconstruction - State Route 602, between County Route 330 (Old Lincoln Highway) and Guise Road, will have single lane closures and full roadway closures for a major reconstruction pavement project.
NEW IMPACTS
State Route 602, between SR 96 and SR 98, will close Monday, August 22 for 60 days for full-depth pavement reclamation. One-way local traffic will be maintained. The detour route for southbound traffic will be SR 602 to SR 98, south on SR 98 to SR 96, east on SR 96 to SR 602, and reverse for northbound traffic. Estimated reopening: Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.
CONTINUING IMPACTS
SR 602, between SR 98 and Guiss Road, is closed for 60 days for full-depth pavement reclamation. One-way local traffic will be maintained. The detour route for southbound motorists will be SR 602 to SR 103, east on SR 103 to SR 39, south on SR 39 to SR 98, west on SR 98 to SR 602, and reverse for northbound motorists. Estimated reopening: Friday, Sept. 16, 2022.
Estimated completion of entire project: October 2022.